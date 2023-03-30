Brennan Canada to return for 2023-24 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Montgomery County-native will be back for a fifth year in blue and white.

Brennan Canada announced on Instagram Thursday that he will return to play one more season for Kentucky.

Canada played in five games this past season, sinking a three-pointer against South Carolina State on Nov. 17. He played a total of eight minutes during the season.

