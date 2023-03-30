Bill legalizing sports betting passes in senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawmakers have passed the bill that will now enable people in Kentucky to engage in sports betting.

37 lawmakers voted on the bill, with 25 voting “yes’ while 12 voted “no.”

Six out of seven senators that represent the coverage area voted “yes.”

The senators who voted to pass the bill were Sen. Johnnie Turner (29th District - Bell, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, & Letcher), Sen. Brandon Smith (30th District - Breathitt, Estill, Lee, Leslie, Magoffin, Morgan, Perry, Powell, & Wolfe), Sen. Robert Stivers (25th District - Clay, Jackson, Knox McMcreary, Owsley, & Whitley), Philip Wheeler (31st District - Elliott, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin, & Pike), Sen. Brandon Storm (21st District - Laurel, & Rockcastle), and Sen. Stephen West (27th District - Rowan).

Sen. Rick Gilder (15th District - Pulaski) was the only senator in the viewing area to vote “no.”

It is done. Sports betting will be legal in Kentucky. #kyga23 pic.twitter.com/zhpYPgVkdX — Olivia Krauth 🐝 (@oliviakrauth) March 30, 2023

It will now head to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk.

