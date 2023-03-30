All EKU players with eligibility remaining announce intention to return for 2023-24

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Just eight days after wrapping up their season in the CBI Championship, the EKU men’s basketball team sent a clear message...’next season starts now.’

All Colonel players with eligibility remaining announced their intention to return for another season in Richmond on Thursday.

“These guys can get in the portal,” EKU head men’s basketball coach A.W. Hamilton said. “All of them could. That’s the new thing to do. There’s over 2,000 people in the transfer portal now. They didn’t want to do that. We can look back at this moment at the end of next year and everyone in here will be really proud.”

With the announcement, the Colonels are set to return all of the 2022-23 roster except graduating seniors Cooper Robb and Michael Wardy.

