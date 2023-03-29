Sunny days before active weather returns to wrap up March

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The chill has returned this morning for many folks, but we should see a nice couple of days on the way before some changes move in.

Today and Tonight

After starting out the day in the 30s, most locations will make their way toward the 60-degree mark with lots of sunshine. It would be a great day for any outdoor plans, like getting the car washed or doing any outside chores.

Tonight, clear skies will take us back into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine will continue for your Thursday, but we might start to pick up a few clouds later in the day. They will definitely move in overnight. I can’t rule out a stray rain chance late, but I believe most stay dry into Friday. Highs will top out in the low to mid-60s and drop to around 50 overnight.

The last day of March could be interesting. Right now, I can tell you two things: Showers and storms are going to move in and some of those storms could be on the stronger side. It should be noted, however, that raw model data for temperatures on the long range models are trending cooler toward the end of the week, so we’ll see if that continues. If it does, it should keep our atmosphere stable enough to minimize any severe threat. We still have a few runs to go to see if the trend continues. We’ll keep you posted. It will be breezy and soggy at times, regardless. Highs right now should stay in the mid to upper 60s before dropping into the mid to upper 50s overnight.

The first day of April on Saturday could start with a few lingering showers, but those should move out and give way to some late-day sunshine. Highs will still be in the mid-60s. We will stay dry but cool off a bit to finish out the weekend on Sunday. Look for sunny skies and highs only near 60.

