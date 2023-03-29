State Auditor: “Elliott County Clerk is not fulfilling her duties”

Credit: MGN
Credit: MGN(MGN Online)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent audit states one Eastern Kentucky county clerk is not meeting the requirements of her elected office.

In the report released Wednesday, State Auditor Mike Harmon found Elliott County Clerk Jennifer Carter and her office face a host of issues, including not devoting enough time to financial reporting and implementing policies to fix ongoing problems.

The audit found 14 issues, some of which will be referred to the Attorney General, the Department of Revenue and the Department of Local Government for further review.

Among the findings, the audit claims Carter and her office submitted reports with errors in them, owes thousands of dollars in taxes to different state organizations, and has not settled fee accounts for 2019 or 2020.

You can read the audit below.

