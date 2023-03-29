SEKY sheriff’s office launches death investigation after body is found

(WABI)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Detective Taylor McDaniel and Deputy Greg Poynter are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a car off West Line Creek Road in Laurel County on Saturday, March 25.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said someone passing by the area called 911 to report that someone was possibly dead in a car.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they determined the body was that of a reported missing person: Joshua Hagle, 35, of London.

An autopsy was conducted in Frankfort to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

