Police use DNA evidence to solve two unrelated crimes

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - An officer from one Southeast Kentucky police department has solved two unrelated burglaries, one from 2017, by using DNA evidence to link suspects to the crimes.

Middlesboro Police posted the news on its Facebook page Tuesday.

The post states Lt. Detective Barry Cowan through investigation was able to use the genetic material to tie the 2017 burglary at a home in the area to a person who was a juvenile at the time. They have since been charged in that case.

In 2021, a break-in happened at Faith Missionary Baptist Church. DNA evidence in that case led Cowan to Ashley Slusher and Levi Monroe. Slusher was already in jail for another crime. Monroe is now charged in the case.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.