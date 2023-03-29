Pepsi unveils new logo refresh, first update since 2008

Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.
Pepsi revealed its new logo, and it looks a lot like a previous one.(PepsiCo Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pepsi has unveiled a new logo, and some say it looks a bit familiar.

Customers reportedly like Pepsi’s previous logo from the 1900s. So, the company said it went back to it.

The new logo might feel like a throwback version, but officials said it features new font colors along with a different border.

According to Pepsi, the logo design draws attention to its zero-sugar line of drinks, which is a major part of the company’s growth plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed after hitting debris in road on dirt bike
Photo Courtesy: Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
Police investigating incident that led to evacuation of college campus
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police looking for two men in connection with drug case
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police cruiser narrowly avoids being hit during high speed chase in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police: Man arrested after they find him beating woman in the head

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters be he boards Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham...
Biden: World ‘turning the tide’ after backslide on democracy
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial continues with defense
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges in the death of Edward...
7 California officers charged in death of man in custody