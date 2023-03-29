One dead after McCreary Co. house fire

House Fire
House Fire(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a house fire in McCreary County,

A man was found dead in his home after a fire Wednesday morning.

Kentucky State Police say the body was burned beyond recognition, so DNA is being used to make a positive identification.

The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office.

We do not know yet how the fire started.

KSP is leading the investigation.

This story is developing.

