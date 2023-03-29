One in custody after loaded gun found on campus at SWVA high school

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is in custody after police found a loaded gun inside a car outside a Southwest Virginia high school.

It happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday at Twin Valley High School in Buchanan County.

Officials at the sheriff’s office said the school resource officer contacted them to say the gun was found and secured.

Leaders with the school immediately went on lockdown to let officers do a threat assessment. The lockdown has since been lifted. There were no injuries to any students or staff.

Police have not released the name of the person in custody, but said an investigation is underway into the incident.

