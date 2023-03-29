Man arrested after police pursuit

Smith has been charged with felony fleeing and felony meth possession.
Smith has been charged with felony fleeing and felony meth possession.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars after a police chase following a traffic stop attempt by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

Instead of pulling over for the flashing lights and siren, Terry Smith, of Wayne, is accused of hitting the gas pedal, speeding off in the wrong lane near the intersection of Centerville Road and Whites Creek.

After a short pursuit, Smith was arrested.

Methamphetamine and pills were found inside Smith’s pockets during the arrest.

Smith has been charged with felony fleeing and felony meth possession.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEKY sheriff’s office launches death investigation after body is found
One in custody after loaded gun found on campus at SWVA high school
Delilah at Raising Cane's
Kentucky puppy who would only eat chicken fingers makes a full recovery
Katie Hurley was arrested Tuesday after police say she stabbed her mother.
Police: Pikeville woman stabs mother, flees, leaving children behind
Dozens stranded at Blue Grass Airport after delays

Latest News

Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
Gov. Beshear: Deaths expected following helicopter crash in Trigg County
WYMT First Alert Weather
One more dry day before storm chances return to wrap up the week
Letcher County Trash - March 29, 2023
Letcher County Trash - March 29, 2023
A man faces charges in connection with a shooting incident Wednesday in Williamson, W.Va., that...
Homes and vehicles damaged during shooting; man arrested
Protesters chanting in the House gallery were being escorted out in handcuffs.
Protesters escorted from House Chamber as controversial ‘anti-trans’ bill becomes law