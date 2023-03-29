Man arrested after police pursuit

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars after a police chase following a traffic stop attempt by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

Instead of pulling over for the flashing lights and siren, Terry Smith, of Wayne, is accused of hitting the gas pedal, speeding off in the wrong lane near the intersection of Centerville Road and Whites Creek.

After a short pursuit, Smith was arrested.

Methamphetamine and pills were found inside Smith’s pockets during the arrest.

Smith has been charged with felony fleeing and felony meth possession.

