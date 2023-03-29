KY organizations react to override of Gov. Beshear’s ‘anti-trans’ bill veto

(WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Kentucky organizations who are for and against Kentucky Senate Bill 150 are reacting to the override of Gov. Beshear’s veto on the bill.

Fairness Campaign Executive Director Chris Hartman released in a statement saying, “While we lost the battle in the legislature, our defeat is temporary. We will not lose in court. And we are winning in so many other ways. Thousands of Kentucky kids came to the Capitol today to make their voices heard against the worst anti-trans bill in the nation. They are our hope for a Kentucky future that is more fair, more just, and more beautifully diverse and accepting than ever before.”

The Family Foundation Executive Director David Walls said in a statement, “Kentuckians overwhelmingly support SB 150′s commonsense student privacy protections in restrooms and locker rooms, along with the right of parents to have a say in their child’s education. The off-label use of puberty blockers, along with cross-sex hormones and surgery, in experimental gender ‘transitions’ has no place in children’s healthcare – the irreversible harms that de-transitioners have suffered testify to that.”

“We commend the Kentucky General Assembly for taking action to override Gov. Beshear’s veto. Kentuckians will not soon forget that Gov. Beshear turned his back on children and parents in Kentucky,” said Walls.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed after hitting debris in road on dirt bike
Photo Courtesy: Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
Police investigating incident that led to evacuation of college campus
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police looking for two men in connection with drug case
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police cruiser narrowly avoids being hit during high speed chase in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police: Man arrested after they find him beating woman in the head

Latest News

GOD'S PIT CREW
‘Finally, we get to do something about it’: God’s Pit Crew reminds flood survivors they are not forgotten
KY legislators overrides ‘anti-trans’ bill
Floyd Co. man arrested for assault, resisting arrest
SEKY sheriff’s office launches death investigation after body is found