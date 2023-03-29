KY organizations react to override of Gov. Beshear’s ‘anti-trans’ bill veto

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Kentucky organizations who are for and against Kentucky Senate Bill 150 are reacting to the override of Gov. Beshear’s veto on the bill.

Fairness Campaign Executive Director Chris Hartman released in a statement saying, “While we lost the battle in the legislature, our defeat is temporary. We will not lose in court. And we are winning in so many other ways. Thousands of Kentucky kids came to the Capitol today to make their voices heard against the worst anti-trans bill in the nation. They are our hope for a Kentucky future that is more fair, more just, and more beautifully diverse and accepting than ever before.”

The Family Foundation Executive Director David Walls said in a statement, “Kentuckians overwhelmingly support SB 150′s commonsense student privacy protections in restrooms and locker rooms, along with the right of parents to have a say in their child’s education. The off-label use of puberty blockers, along with cross-sex hormones and surgery, in experimental gender ‘transitions’ has no place in children’s healthcare – the irreversible harms that de-transitioners have suffered testify to that.”

“We commend the Kentucky General Assembly for taking action to override Gov. Beshear’s veto. Kentuckians will not soon forget that Gov. Beshear turned his back on children and parents in Kentucky,” said Walls.

