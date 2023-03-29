KY legislators overrides ‘anti-trans’ bill

(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of the controversial Senate Bill 150.

Senate Bill 150 deals with issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community.

The Senate overrode Gov. Beshear’s veto with a 29 to 8 vote.

The bill then went to the House and the veto was overridden in a vote of 76 to 23 amid vigorous protests that led to the appearance of law enforcement officers and the arrest of some of the protestors.

The debate is likely to spill over into this year’s gubernatorial campaign in Kentucky and could reach the courts if opponents follow through on a threat to mount a legal challenge against the bill.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed after hitting debris in road on dirt bike
Photo Courtesy: Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
Police investigating incident that led to evacuation of college campus
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police looking for two men in connection with drug case
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police cruiser narrowly avoids being hit during high speed chase in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police: Man arrested after they find him beating woman in the head

Latest News

KY organizations react to override of Gov. Beshear’s ‘anti-trans’ bill veto
GOD'S PIT CREW
‘Finally, we get to do something about it’: God’s Pit Crew reminds flood survivors they are not forgotten
Floyd Co. man arrested for assault, resisting arrest
SEKY sheriff’s office launches death investigation after body is found