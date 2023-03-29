KY legislators overrides ‘anti-trans’ bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of the controversial Senate Bill 150.

Senate Bill 150 deals with issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community.

The Senate overrode Gov. Beshear’s veto with a 29 to 8 vote.

The bill then went to the House and the veto was overridden in a vote of 76 to 23 amid vigorous protests that led to the appearance of law enforcement officers and the arrest of some of the protestors.

The debate is likely to spill over into this year’s gubernatorial campaign in Kentucky and could reach the courts if opponents follow through on a threat to mount a legal challenge against the bill.

