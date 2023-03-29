Kentucky’s congressional delegation President Joe Biden to approve federal disaster declaration for February storms

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WASHINGTON DC (WYMT) - Kentucky’s federal delegation is urging President Joe Biden to approve Governor Andy Beshear’s request for a major disaster declaration.

It is in response to the storms back in February.

Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and Congressmen Hal Rogers, James Comer, Brett Guthrie, Morgan McGarvey and Andy Barr all signed a letter to the president.

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky has endured several weather disasters in recent years. This event comes on the heels of some of the worst events Kentucky has ever seen. We appreciate your previous support to help our communities, but additional federal assistance is necessary,” the members stated in the letter. “In some counties, continued and heavy rainfall also caused flash flooding, many of which have already been devastated by the historic July 2022 flooding disaster.”

The disaster declaration would release federal funding to help with cleanup and repairs.

The storms led to two deaths and power outages across the state.

The request was submitted on March 27th and includes FEMA Public Assistance for 22 counties including Bell, Breathitt, Caldwell, Carter, Clay, Elliot, Floyd, Harlan, Hart, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Whitley, and Wolfe counties.

You can see the letter here.

