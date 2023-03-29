Hundreds of people gather in Frankfort to protest Senate Bill 150

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers are back at work as they prepare to wrap up the 2023 General Assembly session.

Several bills are still pending and legislators are expected to vote to override several of Governor Andy Beshear’s vetoes. One of those is Senate Bill 150. It is a bill that proponents say is needed to protect kids, but the opposition was very vocal in Frankfort on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people, including kids and adults came from across the state to rally against what they say is anti-transgender legislation. Many wore multiple colors, while some dressed up in costumes or in drag.

People said the bill and other ones like it will hurt kids and could even increase suicide rates.

One of the pieces of legislation they are most upset about is the bill they say will overrule parents’ rights and deny them medically supported health care.

Specifically, the bill language states it will prohibit sex change procedures for kids. It will also not allow the mandated use of pronouns.

Supporters say the legislation is overwhelmingly supported by Kentuckians and ensures parents are not kept in the dark.

The House could also take up Senate Bill 115, which passed that chamber. It would ban drag performances anywhere where children are present.

Lawmakers will meet Wednesday and Thursday but must adjourn by midnight Friday according to the Kentucky Constitution.

