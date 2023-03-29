Home destroyed during early morning fire in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - Some firefighters in Laurel County got an early morning wake-up call on Wednesday.

Around 5:30 a.m., crews from East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue were called to a possible barn fire off Old Crab Orchard Road.

When they got to the scene, they found it was actually a vacant home and the fire was raging.

Crews managed to get the fire out, but warn there could still be smoke coming from the home for a while due to a lot of flammable things in the basement.

No injuries were reported. No word on what started the fire.

