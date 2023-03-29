High School Scoreboard - March 28, 2023

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Basketball has come to an end and baseball and softball season has begun in the mountains.

BASEBALL

Jackson County 20, Lynn Camp 0 (3 innings) - 13th Region All “A” Classic

Pineville 22, Red Bird 0 - 13th Region All “A” Classic

Williamsburg 4, Middlesboro 3 - 13th Region All “A” Classic

Barbourville 6, Harlan 5

Breathitt County 6, Letcher County Central 0

Estill County 14, Wolfe County 4 (6 innings)

Floyd Central 9, Betsy Layne 1

Knott County Central 14, Martin County 5

Lewis County 7, Morgan County 0

North Laurel 6, Southwestern 0

Pike County Central 10, Mingo Central (W.Va) 0 (6 innings)

Rockcastle County 2, McCreary Central 1

Whitley County 5, Pulaski County 4 (9 innings)

SOFTBALL

Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Ohio) 10, Paintsville 0 (5 innings)

Cumberland Gap (Tenn.) 15, Knox Central 5 (5 innings)

Estill County 6, North Laurel 5 (8 innings)

Garrard County 9, Somerset 7

Harlan 8, Bell County 7

Harlan County 8, Middlesboro 7

Jackson County 13, Berea 0 (5 innings)

Johnson Central 15, Magoffin County 3 (5 innings)

Lawrence County 11, Floyd Central 1 (6 innings)

Letcher County Central 5, Hazard 4

Owsley County 20, Buckhorn 0 (3 innings)

Phelps 9, Jenkins 3

Pike County Central 1, Belfry 0

Prestonsburg 28, East Ridge 13 (5 innings)

Pulaski County 19, Madison Southern 4 (5 innings)

Rowan County 16, Morgan County 1 (4 innings)

South Laurel 10, Pineville 4

Southwestern 20, Somerset Christian School 1 (3 innings)

