High School Scoreboard - March 28, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Basketball has come to an end and baseball and softball season has begun in the mountains.
BASEBALL
Jackson County 20, Lynn Camp 0 (3 innings) - 13th Region All “A” Classic
Pineville 22, Red Bird 0 - 13th Region All “A” Classic
Williamsburg 4, Middlesboro 3 - 13th Region All “A” Classic
Barbourville 6, Harlan 5
Breathitt County 6, Letcher County Central 0
Estill County 14, Wolfe County 4 (6 innings)
Floyd Central 9, Betsy Layne 1
Knott County Central 14, Martin County 5
Lewis County 7, Morgan County 0
North Laurel 6, Southwestern 0
Pike County Central 10, Mingo Central (W.Va) 0 (6 innings)
Rockcastle County 2, McCreary Central 1
Whitley County 5, Pulaski County 4 (9 innings)
SOFTBALL
Brecksville-Broadview Heights (Ohio) 10, Paintsville 0 (5 innings)
Cumberland Gap (Tenn.) 15, Knox Central 5 (5 innings)
Estill County 6, North Laurel 5 (8 innings)
Garrard County 9, Somerset 7
Harlan 8, Bell County 7
Harlan County 8, Middlesboro 7
Jackson County 13, Berea 0 (5 innings)
Johnson Central 15, Magoffin County 3 (5 innings)
Lawrence County 11, Floyd Central 1 (6 innings)
Letcher County Central 5, Hazard 4
Owsley County 20, Buckhorn 0 (3 innings)
Phelps 9, Jenkins 3
Pike County Central 1, Belfry 0
Prestonsburg 28, East Ridge 13 (5 innings)
Pulaski County 19, Madison Southern 4 (5 innings)
Rowan County 16, Morgan County 1 (4 innings)
South Laurel 10, Pineville 4
Southwestern 20, Somerset Christian School 1 (3 innings)
