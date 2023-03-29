High school football combine event coming to Leslie County

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - They say the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

While the college recruiting process isn’t always a thousand-mile journey, it can sometimes mean hours on the road in the offseason.

Beyond the stats and the highlights, many college scouts factor in performance and measurements in their decision.

Former Leslie County running back Trent Asher can back that up...going to combines all over the country to build his skills.

“When I got my numbers back, I took those numbers, improved on the timing of them and I went to another combine with them and beat those numbers and essentially I did it three times,” Asher said. “What really got me recruited was those numbers but the crazy thing is I had to drive to Texas, Florida and Georgia to go to these combines.”

The traveling paid off, with Asher getting a scholarship to Georgetown College.

Playing football and now working with Zybek Sports, a company that specializes in combine testing in the NFL and the college ranks, he’s bringing that opportunity back to Eastern Kentucky.

“What makes it special is, they are verified with all colleges across the U.S.,” Asher said. “So when a kid gets their numbers back from one of their combines, coaches know that they’re verified and that’s their true numbers and how fast they are, how high they can jump or how big they are.”

Asher and Zybek will host a standard athlete combine at Leslie County High School on April 8 to help local kids get their shot at college.

“This company is going to help our athletes here in Eastern Kentucky promote themselves and once they get those results from that company, Zybek, it’s going to allow the colleges to know their numbers are real and get a good look at them,” said Leslie County head football coach Eddie Melton.

Bringing the best of scouting to the region...while opening a door in the process.

(Asher) “If they want to play at the next level, this is the first step. If they want a career in football, this is where they begin.”

