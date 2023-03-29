High school football combine event coming to Leslie County

(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - They say the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.

While the college recruiting process isn’t always a thousand-mile journey, it can sometimes mean hours on the road in the offseason.

Beyond the stats and the highlights, many college scouts factor in performance and measurements in their decision.

Former Leslie County running back Trent Asher can back that up...going to combines all over the country to build his skills.

“When I got my numbers back, I took those numbers, improved on the timing of them and I went to another combine with them and beat those numbers and essentially I did it three times,” Asher said. “What really got me recruited was those numbers but the crazy thing is I had to drive to Texas, Florida and Georgia to go to these combines.”

The traveling paid off, with Asher getting a scholarship to Georgetown College.

Playing football and now working with Zybek Sports, a company that specializes in combine testing in the NFL and the college ranks, he’s bringing that opportunity back to Eastern Kentucky.

“What makes it special is, they are verified with all colleges across the U.S.,” Asher said. “So when a kid gets their numbers back from one of their combines, coaches know that they’re verified and that’s their true numbers and how fast they are, how high they can jump or how big they are.”

Asher and Zybek will host a standard athlete combine at Leslie County High School on April 8 to help local kids get their shot at college.

“This company is going to help our athletes here in Eastern Kentucky promote themselves and once they get those results from that company, Zybek, it’s going to allow the colleges to know their numbers are real and get a good look at them,” said Leslie County head football coach Eddie Melton.

Bringing the best of scouting to the region...while opening a door in the process.

(Asher) “If they want to play at the next level, this is the first step. If they want a career in football, this is where they begin.”

For more information on how to sign up for the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed after hitting debris in road on dirt bike
Photo Courtesy: Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
Police investigating incident that led to evacuation of college campus
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police looking for two men in connection with drug case
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police cruiser narrowly avoids being hit during high speed chase in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police: Man arrested after they find him beating woman in the head

Latest News

KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High School Scoreboard - March 28, 2023
Reed Sheppard during the McDonald's All-American Games in Houston, Texas.
Reed Sheppard, future Wildcats shine in McDonald’s All American Game
Kensley Feltner was named 1st team all-state by the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Lexington Herald-Leader announce All-State basketball teams
Mountain News at 6 - Reed Sheppard speaks at McDonald's All American Games
Mountain News at 6 - Reed Sheppard speaks at McDonald's All American Games