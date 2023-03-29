Future Wildcats shine in McDonald’s All American Game

2023 McDonald's All American West and East Teams and Coaches
2023 McDonald's All American West and East Teams and Coaches(McDonald's All American Games)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
(WYMT) - Reed Sheppard, Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw suited up together for the first time in the 46th Annual McDonald’s All American Game.

The four Kentucky signees competed in Houston among the best of the best in high school basketball.

Sheppard suited up for the West team, while Edwards, Wagner and Bradshaw played for the East team. Robert Dillingham, the fifth member of the 2023 Kentucky signing class, was ineligible for the game.

Team East won 109-106, with DJ Wagner named MVP. Sheppard had four points and four rebounds.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sheppard is the first Kentucky high school player selected to the game since Bowling Green’s Chane Behanan in 2011.

