Floyd Co. man arrested for assault, resisting arrest

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, March 25, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cyruss McVey and London City Police Officer Joey Robinson arrested John Philip Duff, 57, of Ligon, KY.

The arrest took place at a home off Riverside Loop in Laurel County.

Officers were called to the scene after receiving a complaint of a woman hanging out of a window screaming for help.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies could hear a woman screaming from the back of the home.

Deputies entered the home and observed Duff hitting a woman in the head.

Following a brief scuffle with Duff, deputies took him into custody and charged him with assault – 4th degree; resisting arrest.

Duff was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

