Firefighters fight flames at CTA Acoustics

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A fire started in the ventilation system of CTA Acoustics Tuesday afternoon.

Crews with the Corbin Fire Department were called to the scene just before 5 p.m.

Officials with the department said the fire started in the ventilation system which is connected to an oven the company uses in conjunction with fiberglass production.

Crews said both the ventilation system and the oven have sprinkler systems, but officials with Corbin Fire Department had to reverse flood the pipes in order to extinguish the fire.

Officials say it took approximately 12 minutes to knock down the fire that could be seen coming out of a pipe on top of the building.

No injuries were reported.

