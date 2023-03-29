Fire breaks out at Best Western hotel in Somerset

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday evening around 5:30, firefighters responded to a fire at the Best Western Hotel on Jefferson Drive near Lowe’s in Somerset.

In pictures provided to WYMT, flames could be seen shooting out of the roof and there was likely major damage.

We are told the fire was contained about an hour later, but smoke could still be seen coming from the hotel.

No injuries have been reported.

It’s not known what started the fire.

This event marks the second major fire in Somerset in the past week.

Last Thursday, a fire swept through part of the Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.