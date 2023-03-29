Fire breaks out at Best Western hotel in Somerset

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday evening around 5:30, firefighters responded to a fire at the Best Western Hotel on Jefferson Drive near Lowe’s in Somerset.

In pictures provided to WYMT, flames could be seen shooting out of the roof and there was likely major damage.

We are told the fire was contained about an hour later, but smoke could still be seen coming from the hotel.

No injuries have been reported.

It’s not known what started the fire.

This event marks the second major fire in Somerset in the past week.

Last Thursday, a fire swept through part of the Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed after hitting debris in road on dirt bike
Photo Courtesy: Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
Police investigating incident that led to evacuation of college campus
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police looking for two men in connection with drug case
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police cruiser narrowly avoids being hit during high speed chase in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police: Man arrested after they find him beating woman in the head

Latest News

In wake of the recent shooting in Nashville, Gov. Beshear said that safety continues to be the...
New Kentucky law calls for school resource officers in private schools
The Best Western in Somerset, Ky. on fire on Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Somerset Best Western Fire
More than 1,100 Kentuckians died in the Vietnam War. Wednesday afternoon, local civic leaders...
Memorial for Vietnam veterans held in Frankfort
KY organizations react to override of Gov. Beshear’s ‘anti-trans’ bill veto