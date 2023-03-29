EKY State Police detective honored

Detective Scott Caudill (center) pictured with Kentucky State Police Post 13 Commander Jennifer...
Detective Scott Caudill (center) pictured with Kentucky State Police Post 13 Commander Jennifer Sandlin (left) and Kentucky State Police Commissioner P.J. Burnett Jr. (right) at the 2023 Kentucky Crisis Intervention Team Conference.(Kentucky State Police)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky State Police detective working in Eastern Kentucky was honored Tuesday night at a state law enforcement conference.

Detective Scott Caudill, who is based at Post 13 in Hazard was honored with the Crisis Intervention Team Officer of the Year award for the Kentucky River region at the 2023 Kentucky Crisis Intervention Team conference.

Det. Caudill received the award after using his CIT training to negotiate with a man who was attempting suicide and ultimately getting him medical attention, playing a critical role in saving the man’s life.

The Critical Intervention Team program is designed to train officers to respond appropriately to individuals with mental illness; each year, the officials with the team seek to recognize trained police officers for lifesaving efforts.

