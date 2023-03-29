Dozens stranded at Blue Grass Airport after delays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of people are stranded at Blue Grass Airport after multiple flight cancellations.
Passengers attempting to fly Allegiant Airlines to the Orlando-Sanford Airport have been met with several delays.
Their flight was scheduled to take off at 1 p.m. Monday.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, their flight still hadn’t taken off.
Jennie Caudill, one of those stranded passengers, feels for others on her flight.
“There are people that need to get home to their families, there are people who have children, that I can’t help it, that are missing out on their children performing at universal studios, a once in a lifetime and I feel for those people,” Caudill said.
Caudill says one woman is trying to get to a loved one in hospice care. Others are just trying to get back home.
She says she flies allegiant every two to three weeks to see a family member and has never had any issues before.
“The bad thing is they’ve led us on for two days now, just say ‘we’re canceling the flight,’ but they won’t,” Caudill said.
Caudill is hoping to get back to her husband in Florida Tuesday night, but she says, at this point,t she’s not sure if it will happen.
We reached out to Allegiant Air, who gave reasons for the delays:
