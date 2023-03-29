Cyclists, officials share tips to stay safe while on your ride

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As warmer weather rolls around, cyclists are hitting the streets in communities across the region.

“You know, as the weather’s getting warmer, you’re going to see more people out cycling and running and just walking and getting out and enjoying the weather, in general. I’ve seen it already the last couple of days with it 70 degrees,” said Pikeville City Commissioner, avid cyclist and runner Allison Powers.

In Pikeville, officials, cyclists and local business owners are sharing tips to keep safe while on your rides and asking that motorists use caution around cyclists, abide by the “three feet law” and provide ample room while passing.

“It could be family time, special times if family, could be fitness, they’re trying to get their health together to get healthier. Just be as patient as you can,” said Trail Town Bicycles owner Joe Dan Vanhoose, who has more than 50 years of cycling experience.

Powers added that safety is also important for cyclists, reminding folks to wear a helmet, bright colors, and use precaution while on the road.

“On the cyclist part, it’s also really good to have flashing lights, even in the bright sunlight, it’s good to have the lights because you will see them, you can see them, and always wear bright colors,” said Powers.

Vanhoose also said its important for cyclists to follow traffic laws.

“Always obey the rules of the road. Stop at stop signs, stop at stop lights, look when you turn, give hand signals when you’re turning,” said Vanhoose.

Vanhoose added that keeping to the right side of the road and attaching a mirror to the left side of your bike allows for better awareness while on your ride.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.