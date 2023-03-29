Cyclists, officials share tips to stay safe while on your ride

(KGNS)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As warmer weather rolls around, cyclists are hitting the streets in communities across the region.

“You know, as the weather’s getting warmer, you’re going to see more people out cycling and running and just walking and getting out and enjoying the weather, in general. I’ve seen it already the last couple of days with it 70 degrees,” said Pikeville City Commissioner, avid cyclist and runner Allison Powers.

In Pikeville, officials, cyclists and local business owners are sharing tips to keep safe while on your rides and asking that motorists use caution around cyclists, abide by the “three feet law” and provide ample room while passing.

“It could be family time, special times if family, could be fitness, they’re trying to get their health together to get healthier. Just be as patient as you can,” said Trail Town Bicycles owner Joe Dan Vanhoose, who has more than 50 years of cycling experience.

Powers added that safety is also important for cyclists, reminding folks to wear a helmet, bright colors, and use precaution while on the road.

“On the cyclist part, it’s also really good to have flashing lights, even in the bright sunlight, it’s good to have the lights because you will see them, you can see them, and always wear bright colors,” said Powers.

Vanhoose also said its important for cyclists to follow traffic laws.

“Always obey the rules of the road. Stop at stop signs, stop at stop lights, look when you turn, give hand signals when you’re turning,” said Vanhoose.

Vanhoose added that keeping to the right side of the road and attaching a mirror to the left side of your bike allows for better awareness while on your ride.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Man killed after hitting debris in road on dirt bike
Jackson County Arrest
Man arrested after he was found passed out at a gas pump
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Police investigating death in Laurel County
london lake
Police investigating after body found near Laurel Lake

Latest News

Middlesboro lockdown - 4:00 p.m.
Middlesboro lockdown - 4:00 p.m.
Nashville Shooting Reaction - 4:00 p.m.
Nashville Shooting Reaction - 4:00 p.m.
Nashville Shooting Reaction - 6:00 p.m.
Nashville Shooting Reaction - 6:00 p.m.
Middlesboro lockdown - 6:00 p.m.
Middlesboro lockdown - 6:00 p.m.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kassidy Morgan Blackburn - March 28, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kassidy Morgan Blackburn