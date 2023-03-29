Crews fight fire in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters from several departments were busy Tuesday in Rockcastle County.

Around 8 a.m., members of the Mount Vernon, Brindle Ridge and Brodhead fire departments were called to a fire at a garage near the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center on U.S. 25.

Crews ended up fighting the fire for about 2 hours and had to shut down the road so they could access a fire hydrant on the other side of it.

The garage was destroyed, but no other nearby buildings were damaged.

No one was injured.

