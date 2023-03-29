Corbin man and woman plead guilty to murdering woman’s mother

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Christie McFadden, 32, of Corbin and Joseph McFadden, 36, also of Corbin, plead guilty to murdering Christie’s mother, Sherry Rose.

On Tuesday, March 21, in Laurel County Circuit Court, Christie McFadden was ordered to serve 27 years on the murder charge, five years on a tampering with physical evidence charge and five years for abuse of a corpse.

Joseph Craig also entered a guilty plea with a recommended sentence to serve 27 years on the murder charge, five years on tampering with physical evidence, and five years for the abuse of a corpse and fleeing and evading police.

The guilty pleas came after an investigation conducted by Laurel Sheriff’s Captain Chris Edwards and other investigators.

Sherry Rose failed to show up for work and officers were asked by Rose’s coworkers to conduct a welfare check at her home.

During the investigation, evidence discovered at Rose’s home, interviews with neighbors and other information led investigators to the McFaddens.

Sherry Rose’s body was found in Clay County. It was determined that she had been stabbed.

Both McFaddens evaded, but Joseph McFadden was eventually located hiding under a porch of a home along American Greeting Card Road.

The McFaddens are being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

