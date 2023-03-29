2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting

According to police, two high school students were identified as victims in a Saturday shooting.
By FOX 12 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Two high school students and an adult were killed Saturday in a shooting in Portland, Oregon, KPTV reports.

Authorities say on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at North Foss Avenue and North Foss Court. When they arrived, they found three people dead in a vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

Three were found dead in a car after a midday shooting in North Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.
Three were found dead in a car after a midday shooting in North Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.(KPTV)

According to police, 19-year-old Babu Daudi, a senior at Roosevelt High School, and 17-year-old Eskender Tamra, a junior at Franklin High School, were identified. The third victim was identified as 20-year-old Patrick D. Johnson.

At this time, police say no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed after hitting debris in road on dirt bike
Photo Courtesy: Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
Police investigating incident that led to evacuation of college campus
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police looking for two men in connection with drug case
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police: Man arrested after they find him beating woman in the head
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police cruiser narrowly avoids being hit during high speed chase in Southern Kentucky

Latest News

Corbin Fire at CTA Acoustics
Firefighters fight flames at CTA Acoustics
President Joe Biden talks with reporters be he boards Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham...
Biden starts democracy summit with $690M pledge for programs
One in custody after loaded gun found on campus at SWVA high school
A meatball made using genetic code from a mammoth is seen at the Nemo science museum in...
Lab-grown meatball created with DNA from mammoth
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means