Tracking patchy frost by midweek, storm chances by Friday and Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Aside from some isolated showers this evening, Tuesday’s forecast looks relatively calm. However, we are tracking some chilly mornings by midweek and possible thunderstorms by Friday and Saturday.

Tuesday through Wednesday

Temperatures on Tuesday will be slightly cooler than previous days thanks to mostly cloudy skies. Highs top out in the mid-50s. The first half of your Tuesday looks dry, but we are monitoring rain chances by Tuesday evening. Stray, pop-up showers will be possible. It will not rain everywhere, but some isolated showers can not be ruled out.

Into tonight, we start to dry out, clear out and cool down. Temperatures tumble into the mid-and-lower-30s by Wednesday morning under a mostly clear sky.

A First Alert, you may need to give yourself some extra time Wednesday morning as some patchy frost will be possible. Also, do not forget to protect your plants because temperatures will be close to freezing. However, temperatures rebound nicely by Wednesday afternoon. We stay dry under plenty of sunshine. Highs reach the upper-50s and lower-60s.

One More Nice Day... Then Storm Chances

High pressure remains in control on Thursday, so the weather will be fantastic. Again, some patchy frost will be possible early. However, we remain dry and mostly sunny, and temperatures rebound by the afternoon. Highs top out in the mid-60s, and overnight lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

We are tracking rain and possible thunderstorms by Friday. We still have plenty of time to keep an eye on this weather system, but models are increasing the threat for strong storms, especially along and west of I-75. Scattered showers look possible throughout the day, but models are hinting at a possible squall line by Friday night and Saturday morning. This squall line could bring heavy rain, strong winds and (possibly) a quick, spin-up tornado. Go ahead and download the WYMT First Alert Weather app, and we will keep you updated throughout the week. It will be warmer. Highs on Friday top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

We are also tracking strong, gradient winds on Friday and Saturday. Away from rain and storms, we could still see winds gust up to 40-50 mph, and that could cause some power outages.

Heavy rain and gusty winds look to linger into Saturday, especially early. However, we should start to dry out and clear out by Saturday afternoon. Highs reach the upper-60s, while lows tumble into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast looks temporarily calmer for the second half of the weekend. We look dry and partly cloudy on Sunday. Highs look to reach the upper-50s and lower-60s. Lows fall into the mid-40s.

Remember when I said temporarily calmer? Another weather system looks to sweep through the region by Monday, and this looks to bring more scattered showers and milder temperatures.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.