Three people arrested after robbery, gunfire damages Rupp Arena

Three arrested after robbery
Three arrested after robbery(wkyt news staff)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Police said officers received a call about a robbery in downtown Lexington.

Police say it happened around 11:30 Monday night on Algonquin Street, right across from Rupp Arena.

When they arrived, they found three suspects in the area, and that the scene extended beyond Algonquin.

They also discovered that a window of Rupp Arena was damaged by gunfire.

Lexington Police say the investigation is ongoing.

