Several EKY artists among those performing at Railbird Festival in June

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The lineup has been announced for Lexington’s Railbird Festival this June and several Eastern Kentuckians will be performing.

The two most notable faces will be Tyler Childers and Ricky Skaggs.

They will both perform on Sunday, June 4th at The Infield at Red Mile.

You can find the schedule here.

Tickets are already sold out for the two-day music festival, but you can join a waitlist or try to buy verified resale tickets here.

