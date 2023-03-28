Several EKY artists among those performing at Railbird Festival in June

The festival will be held on June 3rd and the 4th. Zach Bryan will be headlining the first night, while Lawrence County native Tyler Childers headlines night two.(RailbirdFest.com)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The lineup has been announced for Lexington’s Railbird Festival this June and several Eastern Kentuckians will be performing.

The two most notable faces will be Tyler Childers and Ricky Skaggs.

They will both perform on Sunday, June 4th at The Infield at Red Mile.

You can find the schedule here.

Tickets are already sold out for the two-day music festival, but you can join a waitlist or try to buy verified resale tickets here.

