Psychologist has tips for parents to talk with kids about tragic events

Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a...
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky psychologist is trying to help parents talk to their kids after tragic events like Monday’s deadly school shooting in Nashville.

Three 9-year-olds were among the six people killed.

“After a shooting like this, especially when closer to home, I’m going to see an increase in my practice of kids that don’t feel safe at school because it just becomes more real,” said Dr. Katherine Stone, licensed psychologist.

The Covenant School in Nashville became the latest scene of a mass shooting. It opens up the door to difficult conversations between a parent and their child.

Dr. Stone says parents shouldn’t shy away from talking to their kids about it, specifically if they’re 8 years old or older.

“Say, ‘tell me what you heard today about the incident in Nashville’ or phrase it of some people being hurt and then have them tell you what they know and then you can ask them what they feel,” said Dr. Stone.

Dr. Stone says this way, the child is who’s leading the conversation. She says when the child is done expressing their thoughts, “the most important thing a parent can do is to validate their emotions.”

Dr. Stone says incidents like these cause a lot of stress and fear in a child. She says it also leads to a very common question from parents - when does a child need to see a therapist?

Dr. Stone says if you see persistent signs in your child of things like increased irritability, increased difficulty with sleeping, increased clinginess to a parent and not wanting to do the activities they enjoy, it could be time to see a therapist.

Dr. Stone also reminds parents to look at their child’s social media feeds, if they have one. What are they seeing? What are they reading?

“We actually see the video of the shooter shooting the door and coming in. That’s really difficult to see and we know from 9/11 that repeated views of some trauma can cause a secondary trauma for yourself,” said Dr. Stone.

Dr. Stone says, clinically, she does see less fear in her clients when it comes to school shootings than she used to because of how frequently they occur.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Jackson County Arrest
Man arrested after he was found passed out at a gas pump
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Police investigating death in Laurel County
Man killed after hitting debris in road on dirt bike
london lake
Police investigating after body found near Laurel Lake

Latest News

Middlesboro lockdown - 4:00 p.m.
Middlesboro lockdown - 4:00 p.m.
Nashville Shooting Reaction - 4:00 p.m.
Nashville Shooting Reaction - 4:00 p.m.
DR. AARON THOMPSON
‘We’re losing adult learners’: KY Council of Postsecondary Education President visits EKY
Fentanyl pills
UK study looks at how COVID played a role in spike in overdose deaths in Kentucky