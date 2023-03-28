Police: Man arrested after they find him beating woman in the head

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges after police found him in a fight with a woman at a Laurel County home this past weekend.

It happened Saturday night around 6:45 on Riverside Loop, just south of London.

A sheriff’s deputy and a London Police officer were sent to the home following a report of a woman hanging out of a window screaming for help.

When they got to the scene, they heard the woman screaming and found the suspect, John Phillip Duff, 57, of Ligon, beating the woman, who was not named, in the head.

Duff tried to fight police when they took him into custody, but we’re told the struggle was brief.

He is charged with assault and resisting arrest and was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

No word on the condition of the woman.

