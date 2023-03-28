Police looking for two men in connection with drug case

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Southern Kentucky are asking for your help to find two men involved in an incident earlier this month.

On March 21st, detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force were surveilling known locations for drug activity in the county.

The incident in question happened in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store on Murphy Avenue. While the sheriff’s office detective sat there, he witnessed what he believed to be a drug deal in the car beside his. When he called for backup, he saw a woman get out of a pickup truck and get into another car before getting back out and getting back into the truck.

Another detective that arrived as backup followed the truck and stopped it. Police found a small amount of heroin in that vehicle.

Meanwhile, the first detective approached the other car involved, which was still parked in the store parking lot. When the deputy approached the car, he saw a needle in the hand of a passenger. As the detective tried to remove the driver, police say he took off, nearly hitting a store employee before leaving the parking lot, going airborne and ending up in a field behind the business.

The two suspects inside took off into the woods.

While police were searching for them, dispatch received a report of a stolen car on Crane Road. Deputies searched for that car, only to find it abandoned at another business on Murphy Avenue.

Through further investigation, police were able to identify the missing suspects. The driver is Gregory Coots, 28, of Somerset. The passenger is Jonothon Ramey, 38, of Bronston.

They are both wanted on a host of charges.

Police say if you see them, do not approach and call them immediately. You can dial 911 or call the tip line at 606-679-8477. You can also leave a tip on the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office website.

