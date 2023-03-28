Police investigating incident that led to evacuation of college campus

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - An investigation is underway after a student is accused of sending threatening messages to several members of the staff at one community college campus.

Police were called to the Middlesboro campus of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKCTC) Tuesday morning.

Amy Simpson, the Director of Communications and Public Relations, tells WYMT the incident triggered a lockdown, but the student involved never came to campus.

She said once police gave the go-ahead, they evacuated the campus and closed it for the rest of the day. We are told everyone is ok.

In a statement, SKCTC President Vic Adams said “Around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, a Southeast student who attends the Middlesboro Campus sent electronic messages that contained threatening language to multiple college officials. In response, the Campus was evacuated and closed for the rest of the day. We did this to err on the side of caution and for the safety of our students, faculty, and staff.”

The Middlesboro Police Department is in charge of the investigation.

