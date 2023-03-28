Pikeville hopping toward holiday egg-citement

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are hunting for an egg-citing Easter event, the City of Pikeville is offering a few different options this year.

The first egg hunt is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, with the University of Pikeville giving everyone an invite to the city park for an all ages day of fun.

“Whether you have kids or not, it’s just going to be a party for all,” said Asst. Director of Tourism Lauren McCoart.

The second egg hunt really expands on the inclusion, offering a sensory safe gathering at the Bob Amos Park football field April 8 at 10 a.m.

“A sensory friendly event and that’s for children and adults who may have any disabilities that don’t want to come to the other Easter egg hunt,” said McCoart. “That maybe feel more comfortable in a different location, in a different environment and setting.”

The sensory event will focus on differently-abled individuals, working to keep them from being too overstimulated by breaking the hunt into two separate groups and providing a little fun in between.

But, if you are more interested in the Easter bunny than the Easter eggs, that is also on the agenda. The “sassy bunny” will visit the park Friday, April 7, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., offering pictures with people who hop by.

“I know the Bunny- kind of personally- and they’re very excited to come back this year,” said McCoart. “They heard Pikeville’s the hop-pening place.”

You can follow the city's events here.

