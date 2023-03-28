New legislation expands SRO options for Ky. private schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers took a step last week to help increase security measures at private schools.

Governor Beshear signed into law a school safety bill in Kentucky.

House Bill 540 allows private and parochial schools to enter agreements with local law enforcement agencies or the department of Kentucky State Police to provide school resource officers. Previous legislation required public schools to have resource officers on every campus.

“Especially when we have a highly trained individual in our schools to hopefully prevent that thing we dread the most or that person we dread the most from ever walking through the doors,” Gov. Beshear said.

Last year, the Governor signed House Bill 63, which requires every school campus to have a school resource officer. And as of Friday, private and parochial schools will be able to do the same.

“We do it because it’s the right thing. And we do it because we’re parents. I’m the parent of two middle schoolers who have had to go through different exercises and even a threat or two on their school. But I know hard-working officers have been there each and every time,” Beshear said.

We’ve learned from police that The Covenant School in Nashville does not have a school resource officer.

Two Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies became full-time SROs at Lexington Christian Academy this school year. Partnerships Sheriff Kathy Witt says they’ll be able to continue in more schools now.

“Protecting our children is number one. I share being a parent and a grandparent. We all want our children safe. And we want them safe in school,” Witt said. “I thank everyone who played a role in this, and we look forward to getting the work done.”

Bill sponsor, Rep. Killian Timoney, R-Nicholasville, was a part of the team that created the 10-point safety plan in the Fayette County Public Schools System.

“It was very, very important that the one key facet we had in our work is the connectedness we had with our skilled law enforcement officers in the community,” Timoney said.

With the passage of his bill, that work can begin in private schools now.

The last school shooting in Kentucky was in 2018. A 15-year-old male student opened fire at Marshall County High School, killing two and injuring 18. It was after this shooting that work began to require an SRO on every campus.

