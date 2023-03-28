Man killed after hitting debris in road on dirt bike

LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - One man is dead following a crash in Southern West Virginia.

Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were called to Hanging Rock Highway near McConnell early Monday morning.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a man was riding a dirt bike when he hit debris from a rock slide and a downed tree.

The impact threw him from the bike, killing him. Police believe he did not see the obstruction before he hit it.

Deputies are still trying to figure out who the man is because he did not have an ID on him at the time.

