Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing elderly woman

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in one Southern Kentucky county are asking you to be on the look out for a missing elderly woman.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department are looking for 81-year-old Jeanette Bryant. She was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening, March 26 along Edge Water Road in the southern part of Laurel County.

She is a white woman, 5 feet, 3 inches tall weighing 115 pounds. She is driving a 1994 navy blue Ford Escape with Kentucky license plate 081-ARH.

Deputies say she may be in Tennessee.

If you know anything about where Bryant might be, you’re asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

