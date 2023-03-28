Issues & Answers: Gubernatorial Candidate Ryan Quarles

By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, Steve Hensley sits down with Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture and Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles.

Quarles was first elected to his first term as Agriculture Commissioner in 2015 and re-elected to second four-year term in 2019. He announced that he was seeking the Republican nomination for Governor of Kentucky last June.

In a wide-ranging half hour interview, Quarles talks about the state of the Republican primary, his vision for the Commonwealth and his reaction to this year’s legislative session.

The Primary Election is Tuesday, May 16.

You can see the full interview above.

You can also see Issues and Answers discussions with other gubernatorial candidates including Auditor Mike Harmon, and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.

