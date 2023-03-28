Heavily traveled bridge down to one lane for repairs

(MGN Online)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a heads-up for drivers who use Highway 15 in Knott County.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 office posted on their Facebook page the bridge that runs over Carr Creek Lake is down to one lane until further notice.

The post states crews installed a temporary patch along one portion of the bridge and traffic lights will be in place until repairs can be completed.

They did not give an estimate on how long those repairs will take.

Drivers are urged to prepare for delays and to use caution in the area.

In a related post, the Army Corp of Engineers unit based at Carr Creek Lake put out a notice to boaters to avoid the area under the bridge until repairs are complete.

Corp officials warned people to watch out for falling rocks and other debris.

