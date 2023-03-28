Heads up Laurel County! Prescribed burn could cause issues for drivers Tuesday

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers traveling one busy Laurel County road could have to deal with some smoke and visibility issues on Tuesday.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say a prescribed burn could affect traffic on one section of KY 192.

The burn is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and could affect drivers between the intersection of 192 and KY 1193 to Rooks Road.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials advise drivers to expect delays and be careful driving through affected areas.

