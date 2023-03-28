Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half staff in remembrance of Nashville shooting victims

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - After the deadly school shooting in Nashville on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear is ordering the lowering of flags at state office buildings to half-staff.

The order comes after a proclamation from the White House in the aftermath of the acts of violence that left three students and three staff members dead on March 27th.

Gov. Beshear asks individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join the state in the tribute to the victims.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Jackson County Arrest
Man arrested after he was found passed out at a gas pump
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Police investigating death in Laurel County
london lake
Police investigating after body found near Laurel Lake
Jeanette Bryant was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.
Missing Laurel County woman found safe

Latest News

Man killed after hitting debris in road on dirt bike
Heads up Laurel County! Prescribed burn could cause issues for drivers Tuesday
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police cruiser narrowly avoids being hit during high speed chase in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police: Man arrested after they find him beating woman in the head