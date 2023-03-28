Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half staff in remembrance of Nashville shooting victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - After the deadly school shooting in Nashville on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear is ordering the lowering of flags at state office buildings to half-staff.

The order comes after a proclamation from the White House in the aftermath of the acts of violence that left three students and three staff members dead on March 27th.

Gov. Beshear asks individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join the state in the tribute to the victims.

