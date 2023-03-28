Frosty feel following an isolated shower

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies through the evening as a weak disturbance moves through the region, that will bring us a small chance for showers as we head through tonight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Yet more clouds likely through the evening hours as this weak disturbance pushes through the region. A couple of widely scattered showers push through, but most stay dry. We start to clear out with calm winds overnight, allowing temperatures to fall into the lower 30s. That will lead to widespread frost throughout the region, so if you’ve planted...make sure to cover up those plants!

After the frosty start to Wednesday, we’re looking rather nice as we head into the afternoon. We’ll stay mostly sunny as we head into the afternoon with highs into the upper 50s to near 60º...not far from average. Another chilly night with frost possible as we head into the overnight with lows back into the lower to middle 30s.

Late Week and Beyond

We continue to see a few clouds return as we head into the second half of the week as we watch a strong storm system push toward the region. However, partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions will be in place as we head into the afternoon with highs up into the middle 60s. Temperatures continue to increase overnight as we see gusty winds continue.

We continue to watch the possibility for thunderstorms in the forecast, a few of which could be strong late Friday night and into Saturday. The storm system moving in is strong, and there is a lot of wind in the upper levels...but despite highs in the 70s, we don’t have a lot of storm fuel. It’s something we’ll watch as showers linger into the day on Saturday. We’ll dry out after another high near 70º. We’re drier into Sunday, before more rain chances return to start next week.

