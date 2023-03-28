EKY rescue crews discuss rescuing men who fell more than 80 feet from cliffs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One father is praising Wolfe County Search & Rescue after his son fell 80 feet from a cliff on Saturday.

“These heroes are often overlooked but should be at the top of the hero list,” the father told WYMT.

The man reportedly fell off a cliff behind the cabin he was staying in at the Red River Gorge.

“Obviously given the height of the fall he was very seriously injured, however, our team was on the scene in about 15 minutes or so after receiving the call,” said Drew Stevens, Public Information Officer for Wolfe County Search & Rescue. “We were able to use a repel line to get responders rapidly to that patient to be able to stabilize him and provide medical care.”

Those with Wolfe County Search & Rescue were not the only crew to respond to a fall of this severity recently.

Powell County Search & Rescue assisted in a similar rescue on Friday.

“It actually ended up being closer to 90 feet that the guy at Hollerwood fell, and he was talking and able to help us and was conscious the entire time of our interaction,” said Powell Co. Search & Rescue Technician Kristin Gousse.

Both of the men who fell are alive, but these search & rescue crews are making sure to remind everyone of the importance of cliff line safety.

“If you’re within five feet of that cliff edge, there is a possibility that you can fall, so just make sure you have the proper shoes when you’re going out and stay further away,” said Gousse. “There’s really no reason to be within five to 10 feet of an edge when you’re out there.”

Those with the rescue crews added that situational awareness is key when exploring new heights.

“When you’re operating or you’re hiking or adventuring or staying in a cabin next to a cliff line, its important to maintain your situational awareness,” said Stevens. “So, if you’re out camping with friends, don’t camp right next to a cliff line or make sure you’re maintaining your sobriety when you’re next to that cliff line so you make wise decisions and keep yourself safe.”

Although neither of the search & rescue teams assisting these calls have released the identities of those who fell, Powell County Search & Rescue members said their rescue likely suffered a spinal injury and broken extremities.

The family of the man who was rescued in Wolfe County said he is in stable condition following his fall.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.