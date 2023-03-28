Eastern Ky. native talks equity and inclusion with podcast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV/WYMT) - Harlan County native, TJ Hensley, sat down with WYMT’s sister station WDTV about his podcast “Appalachian Firesides with TJ.”

He talked about what his podcast is about, discussing equity with officials and the overall reaction to the podcast.

“I want to help people tell their own stories who might not otherwise get a chance to do so,” he said. “Having folks on the show who talk about important issues about equity, creating a more inclusive, more forward thinking spaces for our region so we can all benefit from that broader conversation around these important topics,” Hensley added.

You can find his podcast here.

You can watch his interview above.

