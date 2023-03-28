Eastern Kentuckians in Mississippi helping and feeding tornado survivors

Photo Courtesy: 606 Storm Chasing Facebook
Photo Courtesy: 606 Storm Chasing Facebook(606 Storm Chasing Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROLLING FORK, Ms. (WYMT) - As help continues to roll into Mississippi following last week’s severe weather, some Eastern Kentuckians are among them.

Dragon’s Breath BBQ, based out of Hazard, is on the ground in Rolling Fork, one of the hardest hit areas.

According to the group’s Facebook page, the team arrived Monday morning and is already feeding survivors of Friday night’s tornadoes.

Perry County native and storm chaser Chris Hall is also in the area sharing photos and videos of the area hard hit with many being left with nothing.

You can see more on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

