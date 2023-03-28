Central Kentucky school hoping extra security will avoid appearance of being ‘soft target’

DANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A small Central Kentucky Christian school recently hired a school resource officer in hopes of preventing what happened in Nashville.

Danville Christian Academy (DCA) has hired former Boyle County Sheriff Derek Robbins as their SRO.

Robbins has been the DCA school resource officer for several months.

He says gaining access to the building has to be more difficult than simply opening the door.

At the school, you have to be buzzed in and there are cameras everywhere.

Robbins says he jumped at the opportunity and says new sheriff Taylor Bottoms worked out the arrangement for the school to join the public schools in having a dedicated law enforcement presence on campus.

Administrators wanted to be proactive in adding safety measures. There are secure entrances all around the school each requiring either a key fob or keypad entry. A cruiser is parked outside and it is clear there is extra security here, all the time.

Robbins says he hopes just the knowledge of that would avoid someone believing the school was a soft target.

