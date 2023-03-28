Campbell County man admits to mail theft, deputies say

A LaFollette man was taken into custody following multiple reports of mail theft in the area.
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On March 27, Campbell County Sherriff’s Office officials announced the arrest of a LaFollette man following a search of his home revealing hundreds of pieces of mail that were believed to be stolen from various addresses within the county.

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints of mail theft on Monday, leading deputies to locate a vehicle involved in the thefts, deputies said.

Deputies then questioned Patrick Scott Leach of LaFollette. They said he admitted that he opened around 30 mailboxes from various addresses in the Davis Chapel, Carr Wynn, Coolidge, and Back Valley Road communities, deputies said.

Deputies then searched Leach’s home, where they found hundreds of pieces of mail, officials said.

No charges have been announced as of writing.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Jackson County Arrest
Man arrested after he was found passed out at a gas pump
london lake
Police investigating after body found near Laurel Lake
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Police investigating death in Laurel County
Jeanette Bryant was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.
Missing Laurel County woman found safe

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: TJ Hensley
Eastern Ky. native talks equity and inclusion with podcast
Gov. Beshear in Letcher County - 11:00 p.m.
Gov. Beshear in Letcher County - 11:00 p.m.
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - March 27, 2023
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - March 27, 2023
Jeanette Bryant was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.
Missing Laurel County woman found safe