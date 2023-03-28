Appalachian Center for the Arts a ‘unicorn’ for regional theater opportunities

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville community has a space where every story can take the spotlight, with a stage devoted to celebrating, educating, and entertaining.

“I kind of call the Appalachian Center for the Arts the unicorn of the arts world,” said Executive Director Shannon Kirkpatrick-Daniels.

The Appalachian Center for the Arts offers a theater, gallery space, school programs, and more- providing a little different atmosphere, dipped in arts, depending on the intended audience.

“We always want the app to be seen as an open, inviting place. We want every person- whether they’re five years old whether they’re 95 years old- to come in and be comfortable and be able to express themselves creatively,” said Daniels. “Maybe they’re a little bit different. They can celebrate that. Maybe they find things that they have in common with other people.”

Daniels and others who work in the space say the ability to highlight art in the hear of Appalachia can not be undercelebrated.

“Theater is all about storytelling. And that’s what Appalachian people are at their heart- they are storytellers. And, so, the idea of theater being in Appalachia just makes sense,” said Daniels.

With new programs, productions, or pop-up galleries always changing on the calendar, here is the best pace to find what’s happening next.

